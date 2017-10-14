Laura’s Look: Stormy Saturday; Windy & Cooler Sunday

Good Saturday Morning! Tracking spotty showers and thunder this morning around the Metro. This is just round one of two today. I’m expecting rain amounts to remain light this morning, you may just be woken up by a clap of thunder.

While roads are damp in central Kansas, on the other side of the state drivers are dealing with fog. As of 5 AM, visibility has been reduced to a half mile or less in northwest Kansas. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of I-70 including cities like Great Bend, Hays, Hill City, Colby, and Goodland.

Once morning fog and rain/thunder lifts, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

There is a potential for severe weather later this afternoon and early evening. The greatest threat for severe weather has shifted farther into eastern Kansas and right along the Kansas turnpike.

It appears the greatest threat will be for damaging winds of 70 MPH. Hail larger than golf balls are also possible. The tornado threat isn’t at a zero although this appears to be more of a wind event.

Storms will clear out late this evening. Behind this cold front, winds will be fierce. There will certainly be a chill in the air first thing Sunday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

With the near freezing conditions early Sunday morning in far western Kansas, a freeze watch has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sharply cooler for Sunday! Loads of sunshine and highs only in the 60s. The rest of the week looks fantastic.