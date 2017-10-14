Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Evening severe storms; Calm & cooler Sunday

Stay weather aware this evening, a Severe Storm Watch is in effect for central and eastern Kansas until 12AM CDT. This watch DOES include the Wichita Metro.

5PM WATCH

Storms will clear out late this evening. There will certainly be a chill in the air first thing Sunday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Kansas Tonight

With the freezing temperatures early Sunday morning in far western Kansas, a freeze warning is in effect tonight into Sunday morning.

Freeze Warning

We’re trading out the short sleeves for jackets tomorrow! Loads of sunshine and highs only in the 60s with less wind by the afternoon.

Kansas Tomorrow

Make sure check in with us on KSN News at 6 and 10 – I’ll show you where the storms are on Storm Tracker Radar and tracker where they’re headed next. – Laura Bannon

