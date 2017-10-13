Western’s Weather Wrap: Storms Return for the Weekend

Happy Friday, Kansas!

Our weekly drought monitor was updated yesterday, showing significant improvements across the state, after heavy rainfall last Wednesday and Friday. So we’ve now eliminated the severe drought category, and greatly trimmed back on the moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions.

And we have more rain chances on the way for the weekend, due to a front moving across the state. You can already see that this morning with 40s to the northwest as opposed to 60s elsewhere.

And it will continue to feel a bit more like summer for the rest of our Friday: A mild start, then a breezy, warm, mostly sunny, and slightly muggy afternoon. Grab the t-shirt and shorts today!

We shouldn’t have any problems for those Friday night football games, but after midnight we may see some non-severe storms developing in southwest Kansas, that will move northeastward through the night, potentially impacting Wichita.

We’re then looking at a better chance for storms Saturday afternoon and evening across central/eastern Kansas. There is still an Elevated Risk for severe weather from around Wichita and points toward the east, so please stay alert tomorrow!

I’ll have more details on your weekend forecast all morning on Kansas Today, or you can watch my latest video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Have a great weekend, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady