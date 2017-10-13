Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Increasing weekend storm chances

Summery weather will carry us into this Friday as highs top out in the middle 80s. A more fall-like feel for the week’s end in western Kansas as a cold front moves across the state.

Storm chances increase for central and eastern Kansas into Saturday. There is a threat for severe weather, damaging wind and large hail appear to be the greatest threats.

It won’t be as warm on Sunday with highs only in the 60s.

Coming up on KSN News at Noon, we’ll talk about how long this weekend fall cool-down will last! Laura Bannon

