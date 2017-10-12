Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Warmer & Windier

Our warming trend kicked in yesterday as we climbed into the 60s and 70s across Kansas, making it a gorgeous fall day! Hope you were able to get outside and enjoy it, or at least leave the a/c off and open the windows!

And our temperatures continue to climb today, with it not nearly as chilly to start our Thursday. You just might want a light jacket before you head out the door with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

But you can get by with just shorts and a t-shirt by this afternoon, as highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s with perfectly sunny skies, but gustier south winds.

We’ll then be tracking a front across the state tomorrow, bringing a small chance for a spotty storm Friday night, but with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms by Saturday evening.

We already have an Elevated Risk for severe weather across central and eastern Kansas, including Wichita, for Saturday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, so stay tuned!

Get more details on this weekend front, including the severe risk, storm timing, and cool down, all morning on Kansas Today!

Or you can always watch my latest video forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady