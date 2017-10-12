Laura’s Look: Weekend stormy start then cooler

As advertised, today was warmer and windier. Warm breezes will stick around through the evening as temperatures fall through the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Summery weather will carry us into Friday as highs top out again in the middle 80s. A more fall-like feel for the week’s end in western Kansas as a cold front moves across the state.

Storm chances increase for central and eastern Kansas into Saturday. There is a threat for severe weather, damaging wind and large hail appear to be the greatest threats.

Cooler temperatures can be expected behind this cold front on Sunday as highs top out in the 60s.

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News throughout the night, we’ll time out these storm chances hour by hour on StormCast. – Laura Bannon