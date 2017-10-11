Western’s Weather Wrap: Beautiful Wednesday Weather

Our high temperatures were just in the 50s and 60s across Kansas yesterday. For Wichita in particular, this made it the coolest day we’ve seen since April 30th!

And it’s a cold start across the state again this morning. The winds are light at least, but the actual temperatures are down well into the 30s, so grab a coat or jacket before you head out the door.

Because of these chilly temperatures, we continue to see a *Freeze Warning* for northern and western Kansas, with a *Frost Advisory* in effect for central counties through 10 AM. You may want to allow yourself some extra time to scrape the frost off your car before you head to work and school this morning!

After a cold start, sunshine will take over for the rest of the day, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 60s. Combine this with light winds and low humidity, and your Wednesday is a picture-perfect fall day across Kansas!

Our temperatures will continue to take leaps and bounds over the next couple of days, with highs back in the 70s tomorrow, then 80s on Friday. But our next front will arrive Friday into Saturday, bringing storm chances to the state, and dropping our temperatures back below normal into the 60s on Sunday.

I’ll have more details on this warm-up and when and where to expect these weekend storms, all morning on Kansas Today!

Or you can get my latest video forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady