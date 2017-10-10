Western’s Weather Wrap: Finally Fall Weather

Spotty showers are ongoing across Kansas this morning, especially in southcentral counties, which may impact the Wichita Metro on your morning commute. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

The big story this morning though is how much colder it is – a major cold front passed through overnight, making it about 20 degrees chillier this morning than it was yesterday morning.

Due to the chilly temperatures and gusty north winds, it feels like it’s in the 30s across the state to start our Tuesday – grab a coat or heavy jacket before you head out the door!

We will keep with the fall temperatures for the rest of the day, with highs only getting into the 50s. Showers will also exit by lunchtime, with sunshine starting to break out by the evening.

But with clearing skies and calming winds tonight, it will be another cold one as lows drop well into the 30s all across Kansas – so keep that coat handy for tomorrow morning too!

You won’t need the coat for the rest of the week, though. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 60s tomorrow, 70s Thursday, and even 80s on Friday.

But we have another front on the way for the weekend, bringing storm chances back. I’ll have the details on this all morning on Kansas Today!

Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady