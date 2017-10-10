Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Finally Fall Weather

By under

Spotty showers are ongoing across Kansas this morning, especially in southcentral counties, which may impact the Wichita Metro on your morning commute. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

The big story this morning though is how much colder it is – a major cold front passed through overnight, making it about 20 degrees chillier this morning than it was yesterday morning.

Due to the chilly temperatures and gusty north winds, it feels like it’s in the 30s across the state to start our Tuesday – grab a coat or heavy jacket before you head out the door!

We will keep with the fall temperatures for the rest of the day, with highs only getting into the 50s. Showers will also exit by lunchtime, with sunshine starting to break out by the evening.

But with clearing skies and calming winds tonight, it will be another cold one as lows drop well into the 30s all across Kansas – so keep that coat handy for tomorrow morning too!

You won’t need the coat for the rest of the week, though. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 60s tomorrow, 70s Thursday, and even 80s on Friday.

But we have another front on the way for the weekend, bringing storm chances back. I’ll have the details on this all morning on Kansas Today!

Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s