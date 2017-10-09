Western’s Weather Wrap: Finally Fall!

MAJOR changes are on the way for our weather across Kansas… After a beautiful weekend, a cold front is now passing through, bringing gusty north winds and falling temperatures for our Monday.

For Wichita, it will take awhile for the front to get here, so we’ll still be warm today, but with increasing clouds, winds picking up out of the north, and then afternoon storms.

We actually have an Elevated Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening across mainly our far southeastern counties, though I still want folks in Wichita to stay on alert, as all modes of severe weather will be possible.

These storms quickly exit, but rain will continue through the night and into tomorrow, even switching over to a few flurries in far northwestern Kansas – but with no accumulations expected.

For the first time this season, we’re talking about freezing temperatures for western Kansas – with a *Freeze Warning* and *Hard Freeze Warning* in effect. So remember to bring in those pets and plants before you go to bed tonight!

I’ll be timing out this front, the cold temperatures, the rain, storms, AND snow, all morning on Kansas Today!

Or you can watch my latest video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Dust off that winter coat, folks!

~Katie the Weather Lady