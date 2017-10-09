Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Coldest air of season

By under

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state today bringing us dramatic changes for the start of the new work week.

As the autumn chill invades the state, we’re looking at the potential for storms and perhaps even snow in our viewing area. We do have an elevated risk for severe storms across south central Kansas. All modes of severe weather are possible, large hail, high winds and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Look for these storms to fire up late in the afternoon, east of the Wichita Metro.

Threat Tracker

Some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season will settle in tonight. It does appear the growing season will come to an end tonight for northwest Kansas.

Freeze Warning

Tuesday morning temperatures will start off in the 20s and 30s for western Kansas with a biting wind chill across the state.

Kansas Tonight

Temperatures recover nicely for the second half of the work week. I’ll have your forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon

