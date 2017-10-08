Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Cold Blast Ahead

You’ll want to grab a light jacket before you head out to church or anything on this Sunday morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the state.

But you won’t need the jacket for long, because we have another warm one on the way. Highs will top off in the low 80s, but with continued low humidity and sunny skies, and only slightly breezier winds than yesterday.

Enjoy this warmth today, because a powerful cold front will be passing through tonight into tomorrow. That will bring temperatures down into the upper 30s with a few showers in far northwestern Kansas early Monday morning.

Our front will continue across the state tomorrow, resulting in falling temperatures through the day. So expect increasing clouds, strengthening north winds, showers north and west, with a few thunderstorms in southcentral Kansas.

This Canadian air will drop us almost 30 degrees from highs in the 80s in Wichita today, to highs in just the 50s on Tuesday – our first real taste of fall.

And it will be EVEN colder in northwest Kansas, causing temperatures to drop at or just below freezing Tuesday morning. A *Freeze Watch* (light blue) and *Hard Freeze Watch* (dark blue) are in place, so remember to bring those plants and pets indoors before you go to bed Monday night!

More details on the timing of the front in my latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Get out and enjoy the rest of this beautifully warm weekend!

~Katie the Weather Lady

