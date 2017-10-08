Laura’s Look: First freeze of the season on the way

A picture perfect weekend across the board! We are gearing up for significant changes for the start of the work week and frost is in the headlines!

The well advertised cold front will sweep across western Kansas tonight into tomorrow, pulling in much cooler air and stiff north winds. Folks in northwest Kansas will wake up to a cold rain Monday morning.

Clouds and rain will spread from west to east through the day tomorrow. As a result a wide-spread of temperatures can be expected.

Showers will linger across central Kansas Tuesday morning.

It does appear the growing season will come to an end for parts of northwest Kansas Monday night into Tuesday, a freeze warning is in effect as temperatures drop below freezing. A hard freeze is expected for our far northwest counties of the viewing area.