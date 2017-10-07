Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Fantastic Weekend Ahead

By under

After a round of severe storms yesterday, the rain is exiting to the east this morning. Get a check of the radar right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

We received quite a bit of rain with these storms, totaling around 1-2″ across the state, with some isolated higher amounts causing flash flooding in areas such as Great Bend yesterday.

But now our front is passing through, drying us out and bringing cooler temperatures – we’re starting our weekend chilly in the 40s to the west, but still mild in the 60s to the east.

We’ll spend the rest of our Saturday with abundant sunshine, comfortably low humidity, only slightly breezy winds, and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A perfect day to get outside and enjoy it!

Sunday will be very similar and looks to be another phenomenal day, but our next front will already be on its way, bringing back some small rain chances on Monday, with a big drop in temperatures as well.

Take advantage of the nice weather this weekend, but be sure to stick with KSN for the latest on our next storm system for the start of the work week!

~Katie the Weather Lady

