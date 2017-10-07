Laura’s Look: Cooler changes coming

Loads of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for this Saturday! The same great weather will continue through the end of the weekend.

Might be a good night to pop the windows open to let some fresh air in. First thing Sunday morning we’ll see temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

After a sunny and warm Sunday in the 80s, a powerful cold front will sweep across the state on Monday. Some parts of the state could be facing some frost in the mid-week time period!

More rain is expected with this cool down, I’ll have the latest timing on StormCast coming up on KSN News at 6 and 10. – Laura Bannon