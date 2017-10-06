Western’s Weather Wrap: Severe Storms Possible Today

The sunshine is coming out across Kansas this afternoon, making it look nice outside, but this is heating us up and increasing our severe weather risk later today.

So first off, it will be a warm, humid, and windy day with plenty of sunshine across the state. Then by about 3 p.m., we’re expecting storms to develop in western Kansas, quickly becoming severe.

We have an *Elevated Risk* for severe storms across the majority of Kansas this afternoon and through the night. It will start southwest this afternoon, and move into central Kansas this evening.

The initial risk with isolated storms across mainly southwest Kansas will be for large hail and tornadoes, then the storms will form into a line and become more of a damaging wind threat as they race eastward into the night.

The line of storms is not expected to reach the Wichita Metro until closer to 10 p.m., at which point heavy rain and severe wind gusts will be our primary threat.

Watch me time these storms out on Stormcast and go into detail on all of our severe weather concerns in my latest video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Stay weather aware today, folks!

~Katie the Weather Lady