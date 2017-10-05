Western’s Weather Wrap: More Rain, More Storms

Yet another day with scattered showers and non-severe storms across central Kansas, so you’ll want to grab the umbrella before you head out to lunch: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Rain is expected to move into the Wichita Metro through the afternoon, keeping us muggy and cloudy for the rest of the day.

We should pretty well quiet down this evening, but storms are expected to fire up again overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning across central Kansas.

Our latest drought monitor was updated today, showing few changes, so all of this rain in the forecast should help us out by the time this updates next week.

An additional 1-3″ of rain is expected across Kansas through Friday night, so we will have to watch out for localized flooding.

We’re also continuing to track the potential for severe storms across central and southern Kansas, including Wichita, tomorrow evening. Damaging winds are the main concern, but large hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, so please stay weather aware on your Friday!

For more details on the timing of each round of showers and storms, be sure to watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Stay dry, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady