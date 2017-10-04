Western’s Weather Wrap: Rain, Rain, and More Rain

It’s been a soggy Wednesday across Kansas, as we’ve already seen isolated rainfall totals of around 1-3″. This is good news because we still need the rain, but it’s been a little too much over a short period in some places, so please be mindful of the potential for flooded roadways.

Rain and non-severe storms are still ongoing across the eastern half of the state, so you’ll want to grab your rain gear if you’re headed out to lunch: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Because of the rain, we’ve kept with overcast skies and muggy conditions in Wichita this afternoon – definitely feels like an October day!

The rain is expected to taper off through the afternoon, but we will keep with cloudy skies, forcing temperatures to stay mild in the 60s and low 70s.

But our rain and storms will pick back up tomorrow and Friday as yet another front makes its way across Kansas, so keep that umbrella handy at all times!

On top of the rain chances, we are actually monitoring the potential for severe storms across southcentral Kansas Friday evening, which could impact your Friday night football games, so please stay weather aware!

Watch me time all of these showers out on Stormcast in my latest weather video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And enjoy the rainy day!

~Katie the Weather Lady