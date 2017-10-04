Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Rain On The Way!

By under

Starting off the day with scattered showers and thunder developing across the state this morning!! Storms are not severe, but they could drop some locally heavy rain.

You can tell that there is a cold front trying to work it’s way into Wichita!! It is moving slowly and at this hour it’s pretty easy to see that it is hung up between Wichita and Hutch. But it will get here and when it does we will get cooler and less humid air.

Our StromTracker Forecast is looking really positive for widespread rainfall across the state! Especially in SW KS! Looking like Wichita will have some nice rain through Friday as well!!

 

Temps will be in the 60s and 70s across Kansas today and there will be on again and off agian chances for rain statewide all the way through Friday. This is very good news since the state needs the rain!

Rain chances will wrap up right on time, giving us a nice warm weekend!! Then take a look at what happens early next week!! A true taste of Fall as a push of cool Canadian air move in!!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s