Teachman’s Take: Much Needed Rain Coming!

As expected, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are developing this afternoon. This is just the beginning of what is to come this week.

Rain will be hit or miss this evening:

Numerous showers & storms will be likely at times on Wednesday and continue through Friday:

This is all due to a cold front that will stall out across Kansas. You can definitely see where that front is at 4 PM Tuesday:

Needless to say, the chances for rain during the work week will greatly help the drought across the state. I’ll take a look at how much we’ll pick up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman