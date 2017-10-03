Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Much Needed Rain Coming!

By under

As expected, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are developing this afternoon.  This is just the beginning of what is to come this week.

Rain will be hit or miss this evening:

 

Numerous showers & storms will be likely at times on Wednesday and continue through Friday:

This is all due to a cold front that will stall out across Kansas.  You can definitely see where that front is at 4 PM Tuesday:

Needless to say, the chances for rain during the work week will greatly help the drought across the state.  I’ll take a look at how much we’ll pick up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s