Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Rain & Cooler Temps

By under

After a round of some strong showers and storms yesterday they are winding down in W KS this morning.

It’s pretty windy to start the day and it’s also pretty easy to pick out where the cold front is…

This afternoon looks pretty stormy and we are looking at a windy and warmer day.  Temperatures in the morning at 8 AM will be in the 60s and 70s… Upper 70s for the lunch hour.  And temps tomorrow will warm into the lower 80s and it will be windy again. We are also expecting a chance of showers and storms to develop later in the afternoon..

 

The rest of the week looks a bit unsettled and we will continue to have a chance of showers and a few storms through Friday.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s