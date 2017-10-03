Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Rain & Cooler Temps

After a round of some strong showers and storms yesterday they are winding down in W KS this morning.

It’s pretty windy to start the day and it’s also pretty easy to pick out where the cold front is…

This afternoon looks pretty stormy and we are looking at a windy and warmer day. Temperatures in the morning at 8 AM will be in the 60s and 70s… Upper 70s for the lunch hour. And temps tomorrow will warm into the lower 80s and it will be windy again. We are also expecting a chance of showers and storms to develop later in the afternoon..

The rest of the week looks a bit unsettled and we will continue to have a chance of showers and a few storms through Friday.