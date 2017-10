A slow-moving cold front will prompt a wide-spread of temperatures this afternoon! Highs only in the 60s for western Kansas. More storms are on the way for the afternoon, it does not appear to be as active as previous days.

Rain and embedded storms are likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

Unsettled skies are here to stay, rain chances stick around for much of the week, some locations may see several inches of rain before it’s all said and done!