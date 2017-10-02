Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: More Unsettled Skies This Week

By under

We are keeping a close eye on the skies in western Kansas early this evening.  From now through sunset, there is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.  As of this writing at 4:45 PM, Storm Tracker 3 Radar has been quiet.

A cold front is working across the state and will be the focal point for storm development by 6 PM.

The amount of cloud cover could work into our favor this evening and limit storm development.  Elsewhere across the state, it is windy and warm.

Our temperatures will be changing as we go through this week depending on the placement of the front, cloud cover and rain.  There is a chance for storms basically every day this week.  I’ll break it down for you and how you how it will impact temperatures tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s