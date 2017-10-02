Teachman’s Take: More Unsettled Skies This Week

We are keeping a close eye on the skies in western Kansas early this evening. From now through sunset, there is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. As of this writing at 4:45 PM, Storm Tracker 3 Radar has been quiet.

A cold front is working across the state and will be the focal point for storm development by 6 PM.

The amount of cloud cover could work into our favor this evening and limit storm development. Elsewhere across the state, it is windy and warm.

Our temperatures will be changing as we go through this week depending on the placement of the front, cloud cover and rain. There is a chance for storms basically every day this week. I’ll break it down for you and how you how it will impact temperatures tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman