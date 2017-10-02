Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Warm & Windy

It looks like another pretty nice afternoon to kick off your work week… A warm start to the day across much of the state with temps in the upper 60s thanks to a gusty south winds… However, notice what is happening in NW KS this morning… A cold front is pushing into the state and temps are noticeably cooler!!

South winds will be pretty gusty again today and that will keep us on the warm side this afternoon.

Temperatures in the morning at 8 AM will be in the 60s and 70s. Lower 80s for the lunch hour. And temps will warm into the middle 80s by this afternoon. We will have a chance of some stray showers and storms

Cooler and wetter weather is on the way for the rest of the week that slow-moving cold front pushes thought the KSN viewing area… Severe weather is not anticipated, just showers and some embedded storms.