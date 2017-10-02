Laura’s Look: Windy with afternoon storms

Hang onto those hats today! Strong winds will be felt across the southcentral Kansas with wind gusts up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for the shaded regions below.

Cooler temperatures will be felt behind a cold front in northwest Kansas, only topping out in the 70s. Out ahead of this cold front, we’ll see highs in the middle 80s.

Another round of storms is expected for western Kansas this afternoon.

All modes of severe weather are possible. Tennis to golf ball size hail and 60-70 mph winds are possible. Cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected for the rest of the week with a slow-moving cold front moving across the KSN viewing area. – Laura Bannon