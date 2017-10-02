Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Windy with afternoon storms

By under

Hang onto those hats today! Strong winds will be felt across the southcentral Kansas with wind gusts up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for the shaded regions below.

Wind Advisory

Cooler temperatures will be felt behind a cold front in northwest Kansas, only topping out in the 70s. Out ahead of this cold front, we’ll see highs in the middle 80s.

Kansas Today

Another round of storms is expected for western Kansas this afternoon.

StormCast

All modes of severe weather are possible. Tennis to golf ball size hail and 60-70 mph winds are possible. Cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Threat Tracker

Cooler and wetter weather is expected for the rest of the week with a slow-moving cold front moving across the KSN viewing area. – Laura Bannon

