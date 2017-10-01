Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Gusty Winds, Some Storms

We dealt with some gusty winds across Kansas yesterday, and they’ve stayed breezy through the night. They’ll be VERY strong out of the south come this afternoon, so hang on tight to the wheel if you hit the road today!

The winds will be our biggest problem today, but will warm our temperatures back into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies, just like yesterday. A couple spotty showers have been ongoing this morning, but a better chance for storms returns for our northwestern counties this evening. Radar: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

We actually have an Elevated Risk for severe storms in southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, so stick with KSN throughout your Sunday, and we’ll keep you updated!

I’ll have more details on your forecast, including increasing storm chances this week, all morning on KSN. And enjoy the rest of your weekend, folks! 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady

