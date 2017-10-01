Laura’s Look: Stormy start to October

Busy start to the month of October. Severe weather swept across northwest Kansas dropping large hail and even brief tornadoes. This is a kind reminder that severe weather can happen at anytime of the year.

The threat for severe weather will diminish overnight tonight. Monday morning temperatures will start in the 60s and plenty of sunshine will greet you as you head out the door. Folks in northwest Kansas will want a jacket in the morning with temperatures in the 40s!

High winds tomorrow will increase the fire danger threat, outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Noticeably warmer with highs in the 80s.

Storm chances continue this week, when you’ll need to grab the umbrella coming up after the game on KSN News. – Laura B.