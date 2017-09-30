Western’s Weather Wrap: Warm & Windy Weekend

September is coming to an end today, and folks in western Kansas wound up doing very well rain-wise. However, for portions of central and eastern Kansas, we ended up with below-normal rainfall for the month, and could still use some more moisture.

I am tracking a little bit of rain to start our Saturday, though only spotty showers for northwestern Kansas. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Temperatures are generally milder this morning in the 50s and 60s, with a warm afternoon on the way.

Highs today are expected to top off in the 70s all across Kansas with the return of gusty south winds. We’ll also keep with a mix of clouds and sun, and although a spotty shower can’t be ruled out anywhere across the state today, most will likely stay dry.

The winds look to pick up even more for tomorrow, making it a bit of a nuisance for your weekend, but the chance for rain looks to remain minimal.

Get the latest on our continued rain chances and warming temperatures over the next week in my updated video forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/ Enjoy your weekend, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady