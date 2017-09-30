Western’s Weather Wrap: Warm & Windy Weekend

September is coming to an end today, and folks in western Kansas wound up doing very well rain-wise. However, for portions of central and eastern Kansas, we ended up with below-normal rainfall for the month, and could still use some more moisture.
I am tracking a little bit of rain to start our Saturday, though only spotty showers for northwestern Kansas. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/
Temperatures are generally milder this morning in the 50s and 60s, with a warm afternoon on the way.
Highs today are expected to top off in the 70s all across Kansas with the return of gusty south winds. We’ll also keep with a mix of clouds and sun, and although a spotty shower can’t be ruled out anywhere across the state today, most will likely stay dry.
The winds look to pick up even more for tomorrow, making it a bit of a nuisance for your weekend, but the chance for rain looks to remain minimal.