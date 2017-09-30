Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Weekend Wind & Warmth

By under

Turned out to be a great day for the Wichita Wagonmaster’s Downtown Chili Cook Off, definitely not chili weather but at least it wasn’t hot! You probably noticed the wind today, gusty at times especially in western Kansas. It doesn’t look like the wind will back down until at least Monday.

Maximum Wind Gusts

A weak disturbance will bring random showers and rumbles tonight. Rain to taper off early Sunday morning allowing for a pleasant start to the day in the 60s.

Kansas Tonight

Folks in northwest Kansas will want to stay weather aware tomorrow. There is an elevated risk for severe storms late in the afternoon and early evening. Large hail and high winds look to be the primary severe weather threats.

Threat Tracker

 

Looking ahead to next week, storm chances increase through the mid-week time frame for the rest of the state. We’re also looking at a cooling trend to get underway! Check in with us on KSN News at 6 and 10 for the latest news, weather, and sports! See you then. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s