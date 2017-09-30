Laura’s Look: Weekend Wind & Warmth

Turned out to be a great day for the Wichita Wagonmaster’s Downtown Chili Cook Off, definitely not chili weather but at least it wasn’t hot! You probably noticed the wind today, gusty at times especially in western Kansas. It doesn’t look like the wind will back down until at least Monday.

A weak disturbance will bring random showers and rumbles tonight. Rain to taper off early Sunday morning allowing for a pleasant start to the day in the 60s.

Folks in northwest Kansas will want to stay weather aware tomorrow. There is an elevated risk for severe storms late in the afternoon and early evening. Large hail and high winds look to be the primary severe weather threats.

Looking ahead to next week, storm chances increase through the mid-week time frame for the rest of the state. We’re also looking at a cooling trend to get underway! Check in with us on KSN News at 6 and 10 for the latest news, weather, and sports! See you then. – Laura Bannon