Western’s Weather Wrap: Showers for Some

Light, spotty showers continue across western Kansas today. These shouldn’t ruin your plans, but you’ll want to keep a jacket handy. Track the radar right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

For the eastern half of the state, including Wichita, we’re staying dry and getting to see a bit more sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s with light winds and fairly low humidity – a GREAT Friday overall!

We’ll continue to warm into the upper 70s through the evening with partly cloudy skies in Wichita, but more showers, clouds, and cooler temperatures can be expected out west.

Most won’t have any problems for those Friday night football games – it should be a great fall evening across Kansas! But again, if you’re in western counties, it wouldn’t hurt to keep the poncho handy just in case.

And if you’re headed up to Manhattan to watch the Kansas State Wildcats take on the Baylor Bears tomorrow, it also looks like great football weather – scattered clouds and warm temperatures. I can’t rule out a spotty shower up there during the game, but it looks more likely that the rain will hold off until the night.

And have a WONDERFUL weekend, folks 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady