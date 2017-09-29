Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Some Sun & Some Showers

By

We have a few showers in SC KS this morning moving NE but that is it…  A couple of these could move across Wichita this morning but only expect light rain at the best. This is associated with a very slow-moving disturbance and it will take its time getting across the state.

Thanks to clouds along with the showers this morning, temps are still pretty mild across the whole KSN viewing area.

Other than a few stray showers this morning Wichita and much of Central Kansas should start to clear out and we’ll have another very nice afternoon. Clouds and spotty showers will be a bit more stubborn in the west.

 

I’m thinking that scattered showers will continue to be possible tonight to the western part of the state. Temps will be mild and comfortable!!

 

 

We’re not expecting heavy rain or storms over the weekend but we will have scattered showers through the night and into the weekend mainly staying in W KS.

