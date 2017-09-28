Western’s Weather Wrap: A Little Warmer, More Showers

Our latest drought monitor was updated today, and it shows a slight improvement after the rainfall we received over the past week. However, portions of central Kansas still didn’t receive enough moisture, with areas remaining in the moderate to severe drought categories.

We do have a little more rain on the way, though. Light, spotty showers have been moving into northwestern Kansas today, and will become more numerous in the coming days. Get the latest radar here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Because of this next storm system moving in from the west, clouds are on the increase across western Kansas, with mostly cloudy skies showing on our SkyView in Dodge City right now.

On the flip side, folks in central and eastern counties are getting to see more sunshine today, with a beautiful sight on our SkyView in Downtown Wichita!

So, for the rest of your Thursday, expect clouds out west with more sunshine to the east, spotty showers also throughout western Kansas, and therefore cooler temperatures there in the 60s, with warmer 70s elsewhere. A pretty nice September day overall!

I’ll time the rest of this rain out through the weekend on Stormcast, coming up on KSN News at Noon. Have a wonderful day, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady