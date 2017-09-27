Western’s Weather Wrap: Fall Weather Continues!

Light, spotty showers have continued across southcentral Kansas today, so folks around the Wichita Metro should grab a light jacket or umbrella before you head out the door. Get the latest radar right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Because of the rain and clouds, temperatures have remained cool in Wichita around 60 with a slight northeasterly breeze – perfect for those who have been loving this fall weather!

These showers are expected to taper off as we head into the evening, with perhaps small breaks of sunshine. But temperatures will remain mild, with highs mainly in the upper 60s across the state for our Wednesday.

Then, more rain is expected to move in from the west tomorrow, preventing our temperatures from climbing too much through the rest of the week.

I’ll time these showers out for you on Stormcast and look ahead to when 80s return to the forecast, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady