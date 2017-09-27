Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Feelin’ Like Fall!

A few showers are showing up this morning mainly in SC KS and along the Kansas / Oklahoma state line. Any showers will be very light today but the clouds will be pretty thick…

Temps this morning are on the cool side around Wichita but it’s a really crisp start to the day in NW KS as temps have fallen into the lower 40’s!! We are definitely feeling like Fall today!

While a few stray showers are possible for the first half of the day we will start to see shower chances diminishing as we head into the afternoon… We might even see a bit of sun later today. The further north you go the more sun you will likely see!





Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 70s.. While we are still running below normal across Kansas today temp wise it will still feel pretty nice!!





The best part of this Fall forecast is looking ahead to the weekend… It looks like we’ll have more sun and slightly warmer temps, but it will still be very comfortable!! My advice… Make some plans outside this weekend!!