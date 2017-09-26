Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Damp And Cool Conditions Continue

By under

It has been a damp and dreary day in some parts of the state, especially around the Wichita area. The storm system that gave us quite a bit of rainfall since last Friday continues to plague us. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining as I LOVE this kind of fall weather. But, due to thick cloud cover and winds from the north, our temperatures have remained cool.

Sunshine will be hard to come by as this system will continue to hover closely tomorrow.  I expect new showers to develop especially in southern Kansas by afternoon.  Most of the rain looks light, but you’ll need to keep the umbrella around just to be on the safe side.

Coming  up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, I’ll talk about the significance of this rain for late September and look ahead to some sunshiny days.  – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s