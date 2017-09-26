Teachman’s Take: Damp And Cool Conditions Continue

It has been a damp and dreary day in some parts of the state, especially around the Wichita area. The storm system that gave us quite a bit of rainfall since last Friday continues to plague us. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining as I LOVE this kind of fall weather. But, due to thick cloud cover and winds from the north, our temperatures have remained cool.

Sunshine will be hard to come by as this system will continue to hover closely tomorrow. I expect new showers to develop especially in southern Kansas by afternoon. Most of the rain looks light, but you’ll need to keep the umbrella around just to be on the safe side.

Coming up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, I’ll talk about the significance of this rain for late September and look ahead to some sunshiny days. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman