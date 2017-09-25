Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: More rain and fall temps

Temps across SC KS are still pretty warm but you will notice much cooler temps in the NW moving in. this is associated with a cold front. Much cooler temps are headed in this week and it’s going to feel like fall!!

 

Along with the cooler temps there is a pretty good band of rain moving across W KS this morning. None of the storms are strong or severe but some locally heavy rain is possible.

 

The cold front that is bringing the rain is moving across W KS today but it likely won’t make it to Wichita until tomorrow Morning bringing more rain chances overnight.

 

 

Today we are starting off warm and dry but cooler and wetter weather is expected in the Metro Area later this afternoon.

 

 

Much cooler weather is moving into W KS today along with good chances for showers and storms.

 

 

Fall temps will overspread the state tomorrow and stay with us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

 

