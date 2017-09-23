Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Storms Moving Across Kansas

I’ve been tracking scattered, non-severe thunderstorms across western Kansas all afternoon and evening. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

These storms are firing off of a front in our far western counties, which is very evident on our temperatures this evening. There’s a 30-degree spread over just a couple of counties!

Storms are expected to continue out west this evening and into the night, but for Wichita, it will stay quiet. Temperatures remain warm in the 80s, not getting into the 70s until after 10pm. We’ll also stay breezy, muggy, and mainly clear.

The rain will be inching closer to central Kansas throughout the day tomorrow, but Wichita likely won’t get in on the storms until Sunday night into Monday.

Watch me time the rain out in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And I’ll have an updated look at radar, with details on when fall temperatures finally hit, tonight on KSN News at 10! Have a great Saturday night, everybody 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady

