Western’s Weather Wrap: Staying Hot as Fall Begins

It was unusually hot across Kansas yesterday with high temperatures about 20 degrees above normal… We hit the 90s and even 100s, with Dodge City breaking their record high temperature!

And much of the same is on the way for today. We’re starting out warm, breezy, and muggy all throughout the state. Fall may officially begin this afternoon, but it certainly won’t feel like it!

We’re just going to keep the humidity and strong winds on this Friday, with highs topping off in the mid 90s. Take it easy! A few strong storms will also be possible in far western Kansas this evening, so stay tuned.

Our latest drought monitor was updated yesterday, showing worsening conditions across the state. Central Kansas in particular desperately needs the rain, and thankfully we finally have that in the forecast over the next week!

Off and on rain and storms are expected all weekend long in the western half of the state, with storms finally reaching the Wichita Metro Sunday night into Monday.

To see more on the timing of this weekend rain, check out my latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And I’ll have more on our upcoming cool down, today on KSN News at Noon! Have a WONDERFUL Friday 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady