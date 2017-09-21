Western’s Weather Wrap: Heat & Winds Return

Our washed out cold front has continued to affect temperatures this morning. It’s been cool and comfortable in western Kansas, but warm and soupy in southcentral counties!

This humidity is going to stick around in central and eastern Kansas today, making it feel like it’s in the low 100s this afternoon in Wichita, so take it easy! Plus, the gusty south winds are back, which will heat our temperatures back up into the 90s all across Kansas, and will elevate the fire danger yet again for our western counties. I also can’t rule out a pop-up thunderstorm in central Kansas this evening, though most should stay dry.

Our storm chances start picking up tomorrow though, as a slow-moving storm system moves in from the west. Folks in western Kansas can anticipate a few storms Friday evening, then widespread rain and storms all weekend. However, for Wichita, I’m not expecting any of the rain to make it here until Sunday night.

And once those storms and accompanying cold front finally pass through on Monday, we’ll see a lovely return to fall weather with highs in the 60s and 70s across Kansas next week! I know I’m looking forward to that 😀

For details on this upcoming cool down, you can catch my morning forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And I’ll have more on our weekend rain chances coming up on KSN News at Noon! Have a good one, everybody 🙂

~Katie the Weather Lady