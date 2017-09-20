Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Cooler for Some Today

By under

Our high temperatures were sweltering again yesterday as we soared into the 90s and low 100s across Kansas… Phew!

But change is on the way… I’m tracking a cold front this morning, making it cool and crisp in western Kansas to start the day, but for Wichita it’s still warm and muggy.

And that front is expected to stall out right over Wichita – meaning here it will still be hot and humid today. The rest of the state to the north and west, however, gets much more comfortable weather for your Wednesday. For everyone, though, the winds won’t be nearly as strong – so that helps!

For those around Wichita missing the fall-like weather today, have no fear, the cooler temperatures return next week! And it will bring a good chance for rain and storms to go along with it.

I’m also continuing to track Hurricane Maria, which is a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph as of this morning. It is making landfall in Puerto Rico now, with devastating damage expected throughout the day. We’ll be watching this very closely.

And be sure to tune in to Kansas Today all morning for more details on this, plus the timing of our weekend rain and storms.

Or you can catch my latest video forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s