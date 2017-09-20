Western’s Weather Wrap: Cooler for Some Today

Our high temperatures were sweltering again yesterday as we soared into the 90s and low 100s across Kansas… Phew!

But change is on the way… I’m tracking a cold front this morning, making it cool and crisp in western Kansas to start the day, but for Wichita it’s still warm and muggy.

And that front is expected to stall out right over Wichita – meaning here it will still be hot and humid today. The rest of the state to the north and west, however, gets much more comfortable weather for your Wednesday. For everyone, though, the winds won’t be nearly as strong – so that helps!

For those around Wichita missing the fall-like weather today, have no fear, the cooler temperatures return next week! And it will bring a good chance for rain and storms to go along with it.

I’m also continuing to track Hurricane Maria, which is a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph as of this morning. It is making landfall in Puerto Rico now, with devastating damage expected throughout the day. We’ll be watching this very closely.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!

~Katie the Weather Lady