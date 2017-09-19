Western’s Weather Wrap: Hot & Windy, High Fire Danger

We aren’t seeing nearly as much rain today as we did yesterday morning, but a few storms have been ongoing in northern Oklahoma and far southern Kansas. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

For the rest of the day, we’ll see winds cranking up out of the south, hotter temperatures into the mid 90s, lots of sunshine, and humid conditions in Wichita. Stay cool today!

The winds this afternoon will be our big story – sustained out of the south to southwest at 20-35 mph, which will make it difficult to drive on east/west roads, and will combine with dry conditions in western Kansas to bring us extreme fire danger for today. Please be cautious and avoid doing any burning, don’t throw cigarette butts out the window, etc.

We’re back to the summer heat with temperatures well above normal today and through the end of the week, but I am tracking a nice cold front for the start of next week, bringing a good chance of rain and storms to go along with it – stay tuned!

We’re also continuing to track Hurricane Maria, which is now up to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160 mph, and it is expected to make a direct hit on Puerto Rico tonight into tomorrow. Damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and life-threatening flooding is impacting the Caribbean once again, so we will be watching this very closely for the rest of this week.

I’ve got more on all of this all morning on Kansas Today, or you can catch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

