Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Hot, Windy & Dry = Fire Danger

By under

Good Tuesday Morning! Ready or not here we go, summer heat and high winds are back in full force this afternoon! Due to the dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds a fire weather warning is in effect until 7PM for western Kansas. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Fire Weather Warning

We’ve already seen impressive wind gusts this morning and I’m expecting even higher numbers than this as the day progresses.

Max Wind Gusts

On top of the wicked winds, it’ll be toasty out there with highs in the 90s this afternoon. Who said summer was over?

Kansas Today

The other big story today is what’s happening in the tropics. Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation across Dominica and threatens to bring catastrophic damage to Puerto Rico. It is expected to make a direct hit on Puerto Rico tonight into tomorrow, this will be the first category 4 or 5 hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 85 years. Maria is still a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 160 MPH. Damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and life-threatening flooding is impacting the Caribbean once again. Make sure to stick with KSN as we tracking this developing situation.

Maria Track

Talking about a change in the weather pattern this weekend coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then. – Laura B.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s