Laura’s Look: Hot, Windy & Dry = Fire Danger

Good Tuesday Morning! Ready or not here we go, summer heat and high winds are back in full force this afternoon! Due to the dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds a fire weather warning is in effect until 7PM for western Kansas. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

We’ve already seen impressive wind gusts this morning and I’m expecting even higher numbers than this as the day progresses.

On top of the wicked winds, it’ll be toasty out there with highs in the 90s this afternoon. Who said summer was over?

The other big story today is what’s happening in the tropics. Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation across Dominica and threatens to bring catastrophic damage to Puerto Rico. It is expected to make a direct hit on Puerto Rico tonight into tomorrow, this will be the first category 4 or 5 hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 85 years. Maria is still a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 160 MPH. Damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and life-threatening flooding is impacting the Caribbean once again. Make sure to stick with KSN as we tracking this developing situation.

Talking about a change in the weather pattern this weekend coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then. – Laura B.