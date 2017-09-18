Western’s Weather Wrap: Morning Storms, Turning Hotter

Another morning of much-needed rain across Kansas! Scattered showers and non-severe storms have been moving through central counties, so you may want to grab the umbrella before you head out the door: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

After this morning’s rain, we’ll quiet down into the afternoon, though another pop-up storm can’t be ruled out later this evening. Otherwise, warmer today with highs in the mid 80s, increasing sunshine, humid conditions, and breezy winds.

We’ll then dry out for the rest of the work week as temperatures soar back into the low 90s. But, this heat will be short-lived, as another big cold front is on the way for next weekend, bringing a good chance for widespread showers and storms.

I’m also tracking the latest on the Atlantic hurricanes this morning. Jose and Maria are both Category 1 storms right now. Jose is generally expected to weaken as it moves toward New England, though they will still be impacted by some gusty winds and minor flooding later this week. Maria is expected to strengthen to potentially a Category 3 or 4 storm as it moves northwest, impacting areas like Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which are still recovering from Hurricane Irma from a couple of weeks ago.

Be sure to tune in to Kansas Today this morning – I’ve got more on these hurricanes, our ongoing rain, the hotter week, and next weekend’s storms and cool down!

~Katie the Weather Lady