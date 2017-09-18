Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Hot and windy week

By under

Happy Monday! Some of us woke up to showers and rumbles this morning. Rain amounts were on the lighter side but it’s better than nothing.

24 Hour Rain Totals
I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some sunshine! Skies will clear out from west to east allowing for abundant sunshine today and warmer temperatures in the 80s.
Today’s Forecast

The big story is the heat this week. With the dry vegetation and high winds tomorrow, fire danger is a huge concern especially in eastern Colorado and western Kansas. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Temp Trend

Late summer weather will carry us through the rest of the work week, I’m talking fall-like changes as well as rain chances in your weekend forecast on KSN News at Noon! See you then.

As always you can find your most up to date forecast by heading over to KSN.com, or just click here.  

Have a great day! – Laura Bannon

