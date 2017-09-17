Laura’s Look: Stormy tonight; Hot & windy for work week

Hope you enjoyed the cooler weather this Sunday! Overcast skies made for a great lazy day. Daytime highs struggled to climb to the 80s this afternoon! Don’t get used to it, we’re talking about a blast summer weather this week.

Some lucky folks even saw a little rain. A bulk of the rain in the last 24 hours fell across eastern Kansas.

More storms are on the way for tonight. As far as severe weather this evening, the concern is for the storms that move across southeast Colorado, northeast New Mexico, Texas Panhandle, and the Oklahoma Panhandle. A severe storm watch is in effect for these areas until 11 PM CDT. Large hail and high winds are the chief threats. This watch does not include the Wichita Metro.

You will want to have the rain gear handy again tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms will greet us as we head out the door Monday morning.

Another round of storms are possible in the evening, which may impact your drive home. No severe weather is anticipated.

Storm chances wind down Monday night. Hot and windy weather can be expected for the rest of the work week! As we roll into next weekend, unsettled weather returns. I’ll have those details coming up on KSN News at 5 and 10!