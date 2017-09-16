Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Unsettled Weekend Weather

Wet weather can be expected for the rest of the weekend. More storms will fire up along a slow-moving cold front this evening. There is a potential for some of these storms to become strong to severe with hail to the size of ping pongs and 50 to 60 mph winds possible. The severe weather threat will diminish overnight tonight. Another round of storms can be expected tomorrow. It’ll also be cooler with highs only in the 70s and 80s.

Kansas Tomorrow

We had our first round of storms roll through earlier this morning. Another round will impact central Kansas this evening, these are the storms we will have to watch as far as severe weather. If you’re headed out to the Kansas State Fair tonight for the Chevelle concert, you may want to pack the rain gear. Also, make sure you’re connected to us at KSN by downloading our KSN Storm Tracker 3 Everywhere App.

 

StormCast 7PM Saturday

If you miss out on this round of storms, don’t worry. A better chance of rain is on the way for tomorrow. A bulk of this activity will stay to the south of Interstate 70. Same deal here, some storms may pack a punch of large hail and high winds as the primary severe weather threats.

StormCast 5PM Sunday

 

We’re not quite done with the rain just yet after tomorrow. By the end of the day on Monday scattered showers and storms slide back into central Kansas. Look for this activity to wind down overnight into Tuesday. This will give us a chance to dry out.

StormCast 6PM Monday

Temperatures the next 7 days are all over the place. Feeling more like summer out there. The only “fall-like” day is Sunday with highs in the 70s! Enjoy.

Temperature Trend

