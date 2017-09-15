Western’s Weather Wrap: Weekend Storms, Slight Cool Down

If you thought it was unusually hot yesterday, you would be right! Temperatures soared well above normal into the 90s across Kansas. Even Dodge City and Hill City reached the century mark, breaking their record high temperatures yesterday!

Things have been a little different today, with rounds of showers and non-severe storms moving through, keeping our temperatures down in southcentral Kansas. Get the latest radar view here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

We’ve also seen an increase in south winds today, which will be a nuisance through tomorrow. More humidity is also going to make it feel hotter outside come this evening.

So for the rest of your Friday, keep note that spotty showers and storms will be possible, but much of the state looks to remain quiet. Otherwise, increasing sunshine, hotter temperatures, humid conditions, and gusty south winds.

Even better storm chances are on the way for tomorrow evening as our front stalls out across central Kansas. Most of your Saturday will be quiet, so you can still head out to the Kansas State Fair or do anything else outdoors. However, just keep an eye to the sky during the evening hours for a few possibly strong to severe thunderstorms.

Get all of the details on your weekend forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady