Teachman’s Take: Summer Storms Here, Snow Appearing Farther North

It’s a winter wonderland in Montana today. This is a welcomed sight as the state has been battling wildfires for some time. The picture above was captured this morning in the higher elevations — a sign that the seasons are changing and “Winter Is Coming!”

We will be on the much warmer side of things heading into next week. We still have a few spotty showers and random rumbles along and east of the Turnpike this afternoon from Wichita to Emporia.

This wave will push east and continue to weaken. Because of this rain and the clouds associated with it, our temps have been affected in Wichita. We’re struggling to get back into the 80s, whereas the rest of the state is toasty!

I still see a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but I would take an umbrella to the football game this evening just to be on the safe side.

Over the weekend, our storm chances will increase throughout the state. Some of the storms Saturday evening could be on the strong to severe side. I’ll have an hour by hour look tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman