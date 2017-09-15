Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Summer Storms Here, Snow Appearing Farther North

By under

It’s a winter wonderland in Montana today.  This is a welcomed sight as the state has been battling wildfires for some time.  The picture above was captured this morning in the higher elevations — a sign that the seasons are changing and “Winter Is Coming!”

We will be on the much warmer side of things heading into next week.  We still have a few spotty showers and random rumbles along and east of the Turnpike this afternoon from Wichita to Emporia.

This wave will push east and continue to weaken.  Because of this rain and the clouds associated with it, our temps have been affected in Wichita.  We’re struggling to get back into the 80s, whereas the rest of the state is toasty!

I still see a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening.  Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but I would take an umbrella to the football game this evening just to be on the safe side.

Over the weekend, our storm chances will increase throughout the state.  Some of the storms Saturday evening could be on the strong to severe side.  I’ll have an hour by hour look tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s