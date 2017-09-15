Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Scattered Storms Return

We have another nice mild start to the day with temps in the 70s! Early this morning we will have a chance of seeing a stray shower or storm!! That is very good news!! We will warm-up fast with lots of sun this afternoon. Temps by lunchtime will be in the mid 80s and highs will top out in the lower 90s. Gusty south winds and dry conditions mean high fire dangers. We will have a chance late this afternoon of a few showers and storms re-developing and staying into the evening hours so hopefully we can start to break this string is dry days. There is a little relief from the heat as we head through the weekend. A slow moving and weak cold front will move in bringing more rain chances and just slightly cooler conditions for early next week.



