Western’s Weather Wrap: Summer Heat, A Few Storms

Our weekly drought monitor was updated today, and unfortunately it shows worsening conditions across mainly central Kansas, with abnormally dry to moderate drought levels ongoing.





I have been tracking a few spotty showers this morning, but obviously it’s not enough to help us any with the drought. Get the latest radar view here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Combine these continued dry conditions with increasing southerly winds today, and you’ve got an elevated fire risk across the state. So please be cautious – burning is not recommended, don’t throw cigarette butts out the window, etc.

Overall, we’ll just keep with the summer weather for the rest of our Thursday. Expect high temperatures well into the mid 90s, plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and gusty south winds. Spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible in western Kansas later this evening, but these are not expected to amount to much.

I’m also tracking the chance for a few spotty showers in central Kansas tomorrow morning, but better storm chances will be on the way for the weekend.

I’ll have the latest on your weekend forecast, including when we could see rain and cooler temperatures, coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady