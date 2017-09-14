Teachman’s Take: It’s September, But Nature Has Other Plans

Boy, it sure has been a hot day! At least the humidity has been low. Look at how toasty temps are right now across the state. We’re not finished with the 90s just yet. They are expected to stick around for half of the weekend.

While we did have a few showers in northern Kansas earlier today, Storm Tracker Radar is quiet heading into the early evening.

There is a chance heading into the overnight, that a few storms from Colorado will cross the state line.

As this wave pushes east, I see spotty showers and t-storms developing on Friday. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the stronger storms produce brief gusty winds and small hail. A heavy downpour is also likely in any storm. More unsettled skies are expected over the weekend. It won’t be a complete washout, but storms will target certain parts of the state at different times. I’ll break it all down for you on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman